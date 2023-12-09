ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Children with autism and other special needs enjoyed a special trip to the movies on Saturday.

The Central PA Autism Community offered a sensory-friendly showing of Trolls at the AMC Theaters in Altoona. This event is an annual gift to those with special needs.

The president of the organization, Lindsay Martsolf, said that events like this provide a safe and comfortable space for children to participate in community activities.

“It’s important for our family members, including neurotypical siblings, to connect with each other and discuss our lives,” Martsolf said.

Martsolf stated that the number of individuals diagnosed with Autism has increased from 1 in 44 to 1 in 36 last year, leading to a rise in the special needs community. Having these sensory experiences allows the next generation of children and young adults to adjust to society comfortably.

Saturday’s event was attended by over 180 people, filling up two theaters.