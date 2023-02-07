CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allport woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday following her conviction of conspiring to sell a large supply of meth.

On Feb. 7, 55-year-old Tammie Brolin was sentenced to 120 months in prison (10 years) followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. Brolin pled guilty in September 2022.

She was one of 38 people arrested in what investigators called a “massive meth bust” across multiple Pennsylvania counties, including Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Erie. The drug bust was a major 18-month-long investigation where meth was being trafficked from Atlanta up into Central Pennsylvania.

From July 2019 to June 2020, Brolin did indent to sell 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon on behalf of the government, and the sentence was imposed by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

Chung commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Brolin. Additional agencies that participated in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the International Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police and other local law enforcement agencies.

The prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. The organization identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S. using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

More information about the task force can be found online.