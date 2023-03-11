BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is facing even more burglary charges after being accused of burglarizing a tire recycling center, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Dylon Gardner, 27, is facing additional charges after being accused of burglarizing Penn Turf, a tire recycling center, in June. Gardner was also accused and is facing charges for a separate incident at Penn Turf in August.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that on June 11, just after 8 a.m. they responded to an overnight burglary at Penn Turf. Police said between 5 p.m. on June 10 and 8 a.m. on June 11 Gardner allegedly stole a plasma cutter, a power saw and approximately $1,000 in cash. They also said a door was damaged.

On March 9, police charged Gardner with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and criminal mischief. He is currently behind bars in the Blair County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.