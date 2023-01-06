STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — In July 2022, a Maryland construction worker was killed after falling from a State College work site. Now, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing fines against the construction company.

The Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition, could potentially face fines after OSHA’s report determined two serious violations at the site of the accident. 42-year-old Joshua Farkas, of Maryland, was pronounced dead at the construction site after reportedly falling from an open window of a building on July 7, 2022.

Below is the full document from OSHA, refer to pages 8 and 9 for citations:

The first citation could result in Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition paying a proposed penalty of $14,502. The second citation, while also listed as “serious” does not hold a proposed penalty.

Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition has until Jan. 25 to contest the proposed penalties from OSHA.