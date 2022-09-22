CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Service Therapy Alert Training (S.T.A.T.)Service Dog Program will be making there way to Frenchville this weekend and they hope to bring a magnitude of information about service dogs for veterans.

On Saturday, Sept. 24 the Frenchville VFW will be hosting Helen Carson for a service dog session. The event starts at 1 p.m. at the post home. She’ll be explaining how her organization trains dogs to serve veterans and how they work with the veterans to provide the right dog.

The session will about 1 hour and consists of a demonstration and question/answer portion.

The session is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

During the event, donations will also be accepted for the service dog training. The Frenchville Post is located at 1525 VFW Road.