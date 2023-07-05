CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults.

This plan is a a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.

The listening session will take place on Thursday, August 10 from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at Lock Haven Clearfield (Room A131 of the Academic Building). Stakeholders, older adults, and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania.

There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan. Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP by calling the MRAAA at 814-765-2696.

Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.