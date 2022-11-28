CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the Nanty Glo Fire Department. Members of Nanty Glo Fire Department’s ice rescue team along with members from Station 42 (Jackson Township) and Station 17 (East Taylor Township) quickly got to work helping Station 59 (Nicktown) to rescue the animals.

Credit: Nanty Glo Fire Department

Credit: Nanty Glo Fire Department

Credit: Nanty Glo Fire Department

Credit: Nanty Glo Fire Department

Credit: Nanty Glo Fire Department

Rescue crews took a boat to the deer and worked to break up the ice around the animals. After the ice was broken by team members, the deer were brought back safety to the shore.

One doe had enough strength to run off once free of the water, according to the fire department. However, the remaining two deer were said to be very fatigued and needed to warm up before returning to the woods on their own.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Nanty Glo Fire Department gave special thanks to Squad 40 (Colver) for responding with additional towels and blankets.