HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday.

According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down the natural gas line that feeds part of the local area.

The boroughs of Mill Creek, Mapleton, Huntingdon and Smithfield are thought to be the only areas affected.

Officials said smaller natural gas users, such as like homes, should not be a problem and may not notice any changes. However, they advised large users of gas, such as hospitals and major businesses, to switch to an alternative source of gas until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

No information about the fire or its cause has been released yet.