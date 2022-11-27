BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Night of Lights” is canceled for Sunday evening due to severe weather.

The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Friday, Dec. 2, 3rd and 4th from 6 – 9 p.m. They will continue to hold light nights throughout December.

Organizers said they canceled the event due to severe weather, mainly wind, in the forecast. Still with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for the most up-to-date weather forecasts.

