(WTAJ) — As severe weather enters Central Pennsylvania power outages along with downed trees and powerlines have been reported.

According to Penn Power, approximately 37,000 customers are without power with most of those outages being reported in Cambria, Jefferson, Blair, Bedford, Centre and Clearfield Counties.

Power is estimated to be restored between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The severe weather is causing damage to parts of Central Pennsylvania, click for photos.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and for the latest. Click here for the latest from Your Weather Authority.