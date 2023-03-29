CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Registration is now open for a free one-day professional development dissection lab at Saint Francis University for healthcare professionals who work with upper extremity orthopedic conditions.

The seminar, “An Interprofessional Interactive Gross Dissection Laboratory Experience: From the Forearm to the Digits,” will take place on Monday, April 17 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Saint Francis University. Specifically, the event will be held at the university’s new Health Sciences and Education Experiential Learning Commons.

Space is limited to the first 25 registrants. To RSVP, contact Andrew Miller, OTD, OTR/L, CHT, ATC/L, CFE, Clinical Assistant Professor of the SFU MOT program at afmiller@francis.edu or 814-472-3315.

The workshop is ideal for occupational therapists, physical therapists, and physician assistants who work with upper extremity orthopedic injuries, conditions, dysfunctions, impairments and disabilities.

Dr. Christopher Lincoski and Dr. Scott Eisenhuth, board-certified and fellowship-trained hand surgeons at University Orthopedics Center, will conduct the dissection of a cadaver forearm while guiding group discussion.

The format will allow participants to better understand upper extremity neuromusculoskeletal and vascular systems to inform their patient-centered rehabilitation and care practice.

During the seminar, Dr. Lincoski and Dr. Eisenhuth will demonstrate the spatial relationship of anatomical structures in the forearm, wrist, and hand while showing respect and appreciation for the human cadaver undergoing dissection for the enrichment of advancing biomedical research and education.

The seminar is sponsored by the universities Occupational Therapy Department and organized by Dr. Andrew F. Miller, a clinical assistant professor at SFU.