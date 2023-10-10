First responders to the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville could be eligible for compensation and/or medical monitoring and treatment.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Were you or someone you know impacted by 9/11? Two federal agencies are inviting anyone who was part of the rescue, recovery and cleanup effort in Shanksville on 9/11 to a town hall meeting to discuss program enrollments.

Representatives from the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) and World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program will be attending the town hall at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department at 625 North Street on Nov. 8 starting at 6 p.m.

Anyone who responded to the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville could be eligible for compensation and/or medical monitoring and treatment. The VCF and WTC Health Program serve first responders and survivors who were at any of the sites on 9/11 including New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville.

Families of those impacted who have since died may also be eligible. Both programs are authorized to accept claims until 2090.

More information about the VCF and WTC Health Progam can be found on each website. The VCF is operated by the Department of Justice and the WTC Health Program is administered by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the CDC.