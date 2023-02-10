BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday over $8 million in School Safety Targeted grants across Pennsylvania, including 11 schools in our area.

The list of schools includes three in Blair and Clearfield Counties and two in Bedford and Cambria Counties. Below is the breakdown of how much each district is receiving.

School District Grant Funding Altoona Area School District $45,872 – Equipment and/or Program Grant

$75,000 – School Police Officer Hollidaysburg Area SD $50,000 – Equipment and/or Program Grant Williamsburg Community SD $44,000 – Equipment and/or Program Grant

$36,350 – School Police Officer DuBois Area SD $49,999.95 – Equipment and/or Program Grant

$58,287.60 – School Police Officer Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD $46,500 – Equipment and/or Program Grant IU 10 – CACS (Clearfield) $20,895 – IU Nonpublic Equipment and/or Program Everett Area SD $48,973.58 – Equipment and/or Program Grant

$67,358 – School Police Officer Tussey Mountain SD $49,950 – Equipment and/or Program Grant Conemaugh Valley SD $75,000 – School Police Officer Westmont Hilltop SD $64,319.98 – School Police Officer Forest Hills SD $75,000 – School Resource Officer

Shapiro said these grants can be used to create safer school environments in multiple ways, including purchasing safety equipment, launching new safety programs and hiring new personnel or recourse officers. Our area will receive $807,506.11.

“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my Administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”

A full list of awardees can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website.

“Our educators and school administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that students’ social, emotional, and wellness needs are met, and this funding will further support the resources that schools have at their disposal,” Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said. “Providing comfortable learning environments that empower learners to achieve will ultimately lead them to infinite possibilities of success.”