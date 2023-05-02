LAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Governor Josh Shapiro stopped in Duncansville Tuesday afternoon to help with the groundbreaking of the new Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.

The Hollidaysburg Veterans Home (HVH) is the largest of the six veterans homes in the Commonwealth. The 113-acre building was established in 1977, with buildings dating back to 1953.

This new building will have three floors and will be 161,000 square feet. The speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony called this a modernized upgrade. The Governor added it begins a new chapter for the facility.

“We begin a new chapter for this facility,” Shapiro said. “We begin a new chapter of our Commonwealth’s commitment to our veterans.”

The building will accommodate 200 residents who need skilled nursing or dementia care. It’ll include furnished single and double-occupancy apartments with an in-unit dining area.

Additionally, there will be a community room, chapel, activity room, pharmacy, canteen, library, and beauty/barber shops. The idea is these amenities will provide the veterans with much-needed comfort and care.

“This new home will include space for the best nursing services and treatment around,” Shapiro said. “It’ll also include new facilities to make people more comfortable. They’ll have a library, a canteen, a barber shop, and a beauty shop.”

The Department of General Services Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil said these veterans would benefit from the care they’ll receive from the facility. He described how they reduced the project’s cost by a quarter of a million dollars due to energy-efficient measures.

McNeil added how they designed the building to avoid resemblance to typical long-term care facilities. They wanted to ensure the facility was a welcoming environment and symbolized what veterans did for the country.

“DMVA approached DGS with a need for a modern facility that would support provisions for our veterans with a long-term care need,” McNeil said. “It was said that the facility must promote dignity, independence, and be a welcoming environment for them and their family members.”

“The Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to providing their veterans and spouses with more than a place to lay their heads,” said Adjunct General of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Major General Mark Schindler. “We want our residents to feel at home in our buildings.”

The facility costs $97 million, which is being paid, through state and federal funds. Shapiro said the project was a decades-long ordeal. General Schindler mentioned to him once he took office, and Shapiro wanted to ensure his administration got the job done.

Shapiro noted how he spoke with President Biden within the last few days about the project. He acknowledged how the President was on board with this project and was committed to providing federal dollars.

“I spoke directly to the President of the United States about this project and conveyed to him how important this was to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “He intervened to ensure we received the federal commitment to make this project come about.”

The facility is planned to be completed by 2025.