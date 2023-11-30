PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) along with the Shapiro Administration are highlighting this year’s active and completed projects in several Central Pennsylvania counties.

The projects include 77 miles of paved roads and 47 bridges repaired or replaced in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties. Additionally, nearly 450 miles were seal coated to preserve roadway surfaces and nearly 8,366 line miles were painted.

Notable projects completed in District 2 in 2023 include:

Centre County

Bridge rehabilitation project on a Route 2011 (Coburn Road) bridge spanning Penns Creek.

Safety improvement project to install sequential lighted chevrons along Interstate 99 northbound in Spring Township.

Safety improvement to install sequential lighted chevrons along Route 322 westbound in College Township.

Highway restoration project to repair wall collapse on Route 150 (Water Street) in Bellefonte.

Joint sealing project along I-99 in Huston and Worth townships.

Clearfield County

Bridge replacement project on a Route 410 bridge spanning Stump Creek in Brady Township.

Highway restoration project including drainage improvements and bridge rehabilitation along Route 255 in Huston Township.

Highway restoration project including guiderail improvements along Route 879 in Girard, Covington, and Karthaus townships.

Notable ongoing projects continuing into 2024 include:

Centre County

Bridge replacement project involving four I-80 structures spanning Route 1010 (Hubler Ridge Road) and Township Road-476 in Marion Township.

Highway restoration project along Route 3014 (Atherton Street) including drainage improvements, highway reconstruction, signal work, and Intelligent Transportation Systems.

Clearfield County

Bridge restoration project on a Route 322 bridge spanning Clearfield Creek in Lawrence Township

Elk County

Bridge restoration project impacting a Route 153 bridge spanning Toby Creek in Horton Township.

“Our highway infrastructure connects communities, creates jobs, enhances safety for the traveling public, and is pivotal to the overall economic health of Pennsylvania,” District 2 Executive Tom Prestash said. “The Shapiro Administration`s commitment to investing in that infrastructure has allowed PennDOT to improve thousands of roadway miles and hundreds of bridges this year alone, and its continued investment will benefit the citizens of this Commonwealth for years to come.”