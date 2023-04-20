Shapiro will be speaking at Cabinetworks in Mt. Union at 11:40 a.m. His speech can be watched in the live stream player above.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is visiting a manufacturing facility in Huntingdon County that will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

Shapiro and Acting Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger are touring Cabinetworks in Mt. Union which recently invested over $20 million in its assembly plant through a development project. The company plans to expand the Huntingdon County facility to retain 1,694 manufacturing jobs and add 300 new jobs.

Cabinetworks Group is the country’s largest independently owned kitchen and bathroom cabinet manufacturer and distributor. In October 2022, the Michigan-based company announced a partnership with the state where funding was provided for training new workers in manufacturing and production.

Recently, Shapiro is promoting a budget proposal that includes investments in economic development to help attract and retain businesses.