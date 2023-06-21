STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sheetz convenience store in downtown State College will be permanently closing.

The store is located along Pugh Street in State College and is a unique location that does not offer fuel. According to Nick Ruffner of Sheetz Public Relations, the store is expected to close in late July.

Ruffner said all employees at the store have been offered employment at other nearby Sheetz locations.

“We thank our customers for their years of support and look forward to serving them at our other locations in the State College area,” Ruffner said.

No information was provided about why Sheetz decided to close the location.