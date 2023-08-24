ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is at it again, this time lowering gas prices for the rest of August.

After lowering gas prices to $1.776 on the Fourth of July in honor of the nation’s birthday, Sheetz is making another price drop on gasoline.

Sheetz announced that the company is lowering the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel to $2.99 a gallon from now until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

Known and sold as Unleaded 88, E15 is a blend of ethanol (15%) and gas (85%). It contains 5 percent more ethanol than E10 (Unleaded 87), which the EPA says is the most common fuel used in the U.S.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this fuel grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.