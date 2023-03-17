ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is kicking off St. Patrick’s Day by lowering gas prices for an entire week in Pennsylvania, and all stores in their six-state footprint.

The company announced that beginning Friday, March 17, premium, mid-grade and ethanol-free fuel grades will be dropped to match the regular 87 fuel prices at all Sheetz stores that offer the fuel options.

The deal runs from March 17 to March 24 across all six states Sheetz is in and you don’t even need to do anything special, although, with a Sheetz card, you can still get those points.

Sheetz has been running fuel deals for the past year including lowering diesel fuel for truckers and truck companies.

Motorists can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuel grades through the Sheetz mobile app or website.