ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the eighth straight year, Sheetz has been included on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Places to Work for in America list for 2023.

The restaurant and convenience store chain was ranked 58th on this year’s list and has been included on the list nine times in the past 10 years.

“As a family-owned and operated company, our employees are our most valuable asset,” Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz said. “They represent what makes this company great and we are committed to offering them sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.”

Three other Pennsylvania companies also made this year’s list. Telecommunications company Comcast was ranked 9th, home improvement contractor Power Home Remodeling was ranked 13th and software company SAP America was ranked 52nd.

To determine which companies made the list, Great Place to Work surveyed employees and gathered information about company culture. This included how trustworthy, caring, and fair a company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional, and financial health; and a company’s broader community impact.