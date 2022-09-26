ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you need a morning pick-me-up this Thursday, Sheetz will be offering coffee to its customers at no cost.

The convivence store chain will be giving away free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item to celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The promotion is redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size cold brew at all locations.

According to Sheetz, its coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression and is freshly ground in every store. Sheetz also offers made-to-order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more.