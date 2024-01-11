CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz has announced that they’ll be hosting a hiring event this weekend in Cambria County.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Sheetz located at 4375 Admiral Pearl Highway in Ebensburg. On-the-spot interviews will be held, but you do need to RSVP for the hiring event.

You can RSVP here.

You can learn more about how to apply and what positions they have available through the event Facebook page.