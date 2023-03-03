BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A shelter-in-place has been issued for the Saxton Borough due to an ongoing police incident, according to the Saxton Volunteer Fire Company.
Details are limited but currently, a shelter-in-place is in place through Main, Lower Main, Mifflin and Spring Streets. Residents are asked to stay in their homes.
This is a developing story, stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.
