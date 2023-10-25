CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Johnstown man Tuesday after he was wanted on felony drug charges.

Antonio Collins, 36, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force which was working with the sheriff’s office, Cambria County Detectives and Johnstown police. Authorities found Collins in the Soloman Homes section of Johnstown in Building 12.

Sheriff Don Robertson said Collins had a felony warrant for failure to appear for two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. After his Collins arrest, officers searched his residence and found a clear plastic bag with four smaller bags inside containing suspected cocaine.

Collins was taken to the Cambria County Prison where he’s being held on the existing bench warrant and new felony charges including possession with intent to deliver. His bail was set at $50,000.