CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars after police say he broke into the store Fergy’s so he could get a pair of Vans brand sneakers for his bare feet.

Keith Davidson Jr., 40 (Clearfield County Prison)

Keith Davidson Jr., 40, was charged for the break-in. According to police, he broke two windows and the front door around 11 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

According to the criminal complaint, Clearfield Regional Police arrived at the store on N. 2nd Street to find the front window and door broken with shoes on the sidewalk and a witness who called 911. It was alleged by the witness that a shoeless man, later identified as Davidson, was seen walking down the street. A few minutes later, the witness said Davidson was seen again, this time wearing shoes.

While talking to witnesses, police report that Davidson came around the corner and walked past officers wearing Vans brand shoes that still had the tags on them. When stopped and asked about the shoes, Davidson reportedly admitted he broke the window and took them, the complaint shows.

Police were able to view security footage after the owner of Furgy’s came to the scene. According to the complaint, Davidson was allegedly seen in the footage throwing a rock at the door and it bouncing off and breaking the side window next to the door. Richardson then reportedly started throwing the rock at the door again and even kicking it numerous times. He then took the pair of shoes, valued at $75, and left the area.

Davidson was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Prison with his bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.