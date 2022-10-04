CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A known Johnstown drug dealer was sentenced on Monday for shooting, killing and hiding the body of a man investigators said tried to rob him in 2021.

Dionte Demond Jones, 29, of Johnstown, was sentenced to six to 16 years in state prison followed by four years of probation for killing 27-year-old Dashawn Green, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office. He was permitted to withdraw his plea to third-degree murder and entered a new plea to voluntary manslaughter before his sentencing Monday to comply with sentencing guidelines.

29-year-old Dionte Jones

In January 2021, two men –Green and his accomplice, Noah Turous, who is now 20 years old — attempted to rob Jones of his drugs and money at the 100 block of C Street in Johnstown, according to state police. However, Jones got a gun and confronted the duo. As the pair took off, Green got his foot stuck in the door jam and lost his shoe. Once he got up and ran toward the parking lot, Jones is said to have fired five rounds, one of which struck Green in the head and killed him.

Jones discarded the body with the help of 24-year-old Janayah Smith and her mother, 59-year-old Joyce Smith, according to the criminal complaint.

19-year-old Noah Turous, now age 20

24-year-old Janayah Precious Smith

58-year-old Joyce Smith, now age 59

Green’s body was found by a PennDOT employee days later discarded in a grassy area along Mulligan Hill Road in Indiana County, as seen below:

Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township.



Turous, Janayah and Joyce were all charged for their alleged involvement in the deadly botched robbery.