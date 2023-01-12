HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A store owner is in hot water after a woman claimed she ate two edible samples at the Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest and had to call 911, leading police to set up controlled buys at Sunrise Botanicals.

Police were called in Oct. 2022, to assist EMS with a woman that was “high” from two sample edibles that she claimed she got from someone at a table in front of the SunRise Botanicals store along with four vials of pre-rolls containing marijuana and Delta-8 THC, both scheduled 1 narcotics, as well as cannabidiol (CBD).

According to the criminal complaint, police from Hollidaysburg and Altoona worked together making three different buys at the shop from 60-year-old Jape Stephens that included pre-rolls and flour — actual cannabis flour to bake with.

Each purchase they made, the affidavit shows, came back from the Pennsylvania State Police lab showing positive for marijuana, Delta-8 and/or Delta-9 THC, and CBD.

Stephens was charged Jan. 12, 2023, and is facing felony drug charges with intent to sell, and recklessly endangering another person.

He was released from custody on an unsecured $75,000 bail.