CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Kids in need in Cambria County are getting a new way to make their Christmas special this year while making a new friend at the same time.

The Nanty Glo Police and all other Cambria County Departments are partnering with Crimestoppers for their new Shop with a Cop Program.

Cambria County police officer, Michael Oyaski says he and other officers deal with too many negative interaction, especially when it comes to underprivileged kids.

“When the police show up, it’s almost never a good thing,” Officer Oyaski said.

Starting now and until Sunday, Dec. 4, underprivileged kids will have the opportunity to go to a Cambria County Walmart with a police officer and spend $150 on Christmas presents for both themselves and their families.

Oyaski says he’s looking forward to spending time with kids in a much more positive way.

“It’s something, unfortunately, a lot of times, I don’t get to do,” Oyaski added.

Crimestoppers is looking for more sponsors for the program with a $150 donation. It will all go to the kids’ shopping budgets and all sponsors will get a yard sign to show they helped.

More importantly the kids will get more smiles on their faces and know more than ever that police are there to help them.

“They’re not the person or the enemy,” Gary Martin, President of Cambria County Crimestoppers said. “They are a friend on the street, they are here to protect and serve.”