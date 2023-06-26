ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple police departments responded to the Altoona Grand Hotel after a report of multiple shots being fired late Sunday night.

According to the Allegheny Township Police Department in Duncansville, multiple shots were reportedly fired around 11:47 p.m. Sunday, June 25 outside of the Altoona Grand Hotel on Sheraton Drive.

Police from multiple departments in the area responded. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Allegheny Township police at 814-695-3333.