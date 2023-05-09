PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – District attorneys in our area are concerned that a bill in the state legislature could have a direct impact on our communities.

The bill, currently in the house, would end charging children as adults by banning “Direct Filing”. The “Direct File” law, allows children 15 and older to go straight into the adult criminal system.

However, the lawmakers behind this bill say nearly 60% of these cases are sent back to the juvenile system. While that’s a large percentage, the Blair and Cambria county district attorneys tell me that the other 40% is why the law is so important.

The direct file law allows prosecutors to charge children 15 and older as an adult for more serious crimes, including homicide or robbery, rape or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Pete Weeks and Greg Neugebauer tell me it’s important to be able to direct files in the interest of public safety. They say not only do they deserve a larger punishment, but then comes the juvenile detention issue.

Weeks says Blair County doesn’t have the means to detain juveniles at all, unless they’re in the adult system.

“Imagine having a homicide, arresting those actors, and saying, ‘Ok, go home to your parents, your court date will be in 60 days.’ In Blair County, that’s what the reality would be,” Weeks said.

Neugebauer also said that is very hard to find a detention center that will take juveniles for those serious crimes.

“From a safety perspective, should they be housed with other juveniles that are in for much lower-level crimes?” Neugebauer said. “Whereas adult prisons are capable of keeping them, under federal law, they have to be sight-and-sound separated from adults.”

Neugebauer added that the legislature could look at ways to adjust the bill so it’s not so clear-cut, but if the direct file is completely outlawed, prosecutors would have to ask judges to move more cases to adult court. This would take more hearings, more time and more cost to taxpayers.