CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Cambia County organizations are banning together to host a shredding event and you’re invited to bring any unneeded documents to be shredded.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Fox’s Pizza in Richland. During the event, you can dispose of household documents safely and securely.
You can shred your documents for $5 for a small box or $10 for a large box.
For more information or if you have questions. contact the Director of the Cambria County Crime Stoppers, Allyson Lonas, at 814 – 254 – 7151.
The event is being held by Fox’s Pizza, Cambria County Crime Stoppers, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Drug Coalition and State Representative Frank Burn.
Fox’s Pizza is located at 1425 Scalp Avenue.