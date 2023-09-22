BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bedford Joint Municipal Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at Old Bedford Village for the opening of the Shuster Way Heritage Trail North Extension.

This extension is 1.8 miles long and will stretch from Ft. Bedford Park to Old Bedford Village, making the total trail, beginning in Omni Bedford Springs, 3.9 miles.

A ribbon cutting was held for the north expansion of the Shuster Way Heritage Trail on Sept. 22.

The bike trail utilizes existing streets and sidewalks in the Borough, but the portions outside of borough limits are non-motorized. The trail aims to provide a safer walking and biking route than the busy SR Business 220 highway connection between the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance and Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

The trail also offers individuals a new way to experience historical places and centers of economic activity in Bedford by routing bikers and hikers past shops, museums and restaurants in downtown Bedford.

“I anticipate that the trail will increase the visibility of each of its major locations, improve recreational opportunities, and bring new business to our tourism attractions. It adds to the special experiences offered in the Bedford area,” Bedford Joint Municipal Authority chairman Brian Sell said.

The extension was named after Former Congressman Bill Shuster who played a key role in obtaining $2.5 million in funding for the project.