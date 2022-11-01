BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Allegheny Township police are looking for any information in regards to a side-by-side that was stolen in Duncansville.

According to the Allegheny Township Police, on Monday, Oct. 24 at 11:38 p.m. the suspect entered the Five Star Powersports sales lot along Rt. 764 in Duncansville.

The suspect then cut a cable, which was securing a 2016 Yamaha YXZ 1000R side-by-side ATV. The ATV is orange with a windshield and a black roof.

They then drove off heading westbound from the backside of the dealership.

The owner is offering a $2,000 reward for any information provided to the Allegheny Township Police which leads to an arrest in this case.