BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Veterans were thanked for their service and sacrifice on Friday, Nov. 11, more local heroes were also celebrated by the Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally.

The non-profit, alongside Roundhouse Harley-Davidson and Powersports, gifted the Allegheny Township Fire Department a side-by-side worth $20,000.

“It has heat, it has air conditioning. So I might use that as my command post,” Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said.

Saylor said the machine will help his department slow the spread of forest fires and conduct rescue missions in rough terrain and bad weather. And the Allegheny Police Department, Saylor said, can borrow it at any time and use it to search for missing persons.

Essentially, it gets firefighters and police to and from areas they usually wouldn’t be able to reach.

“With that machine, you carry six firefighters right up the top of the mountain,” Saylor said. “We have a lot of rough terrain where that machine will be vital to stop the spread of forest fire.”

The side-by-side sits six people rather than the typical four, which Saylor said will come in handy when or if his team needs to rescue people.

Saylor used an example from last winter when a snowstorm forced Route 22 to close, causing a long line of standstill traffic.

“As cold as it was, their engine stops, they’re up there with no heat,” Saylor said. “[This side-by-side] would be an ideal machine to drive up there and get those people, and we can get them warm. If they run out of gas, we can run gas up to them. So it’s going to be a machine that’s used all year long.”

Roundhouse Rally Vice President Matt Burgmeier said the love for motorcycles brought his non-profit together, but helping in the community is the glue that keeps it together.

“It’s always been very important,” Burgmeier said. “As long as we are able to [give back], we’re going to continue to do that.”

Roundhouse Rally President and Matt’s father Dave Burgmeier decided to donate the machine to the fire company after Saylor said the department was planning on paying for it in full.

“We were gonna do it on our own,” Saylor said. “But when [Dave] told us that, I right away called my guys and told them, ‘You’re not going to believe this, but Dave Burgmeier said he’s gonna donate that machine.'”