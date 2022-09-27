BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Kawasaki Teryx that was stolen from a driveway in Cumberland Valley Township.

The theft happened sometime between Aug. 25 at 11 p.m. to Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. along Bedford Valley Road, state police in Bedford were told. The man said his 1000cc side-by-side is a black and blue 2021 Kawasaki Teryx. The vehicle also has multiple after-market products installed.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police Bedford Station at 814-623-6133.