HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is back, airing on ESPN, and an Altoona charity group is ready to enter the brackets to compete for the million-dollar grand prize.

SideLine Cancer is gearing up for their 10th year in The Basketball Tournament with their first matchup on Tuesday, July 25.

TBT is a single-elimination tournament with 64 teams from all across the country. The winning team walks away with one million dollars — but it’s not for the players.

Each team plays for a different charity. SideLine Cancer partners with the Griffin Family Foundation, a Hollidaysburg-based non-profit that raises money for research toward curing pancreatic cancer.

President of the Foundation, Cathy Griffith, says that Pancreatic cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death and it’s on the rise.

With TBT being broadcast in 197 countries, SlideLine Cancer player Tyrese Rice says it’s an amazing time to be able to be out there, making people aware of the cause they’re playing for.

Before their first tournament on Tuesday, the SideLine Cancer team held a meet-and-greet at Penn State Altoona with a special guest.

The team was joined by 5-year pancreatic survivor Greg Adams.

Adams was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2018 and was given less than a one percent chance to live. After surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, Adams is now cancer free.

“As far as I know, I’ve lost more tissues and organs than anyone that survived pancreatic cancer, so I’m kind of leading the way on how to live with the aftermath,” Adams said.

He wants to help others going through the same battle, which is why he’s involved with the Griffith Foundation.

“Every one of them has a story about cancer in their family, one of the players has cancer himself. And some of his cohorts came to support him. Everybody on that court volunteered to be here,” Adams continued.

The SideLine Cancer team will face off against Ram Nation Tuesday, July 25, at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

You can read up on TBT as well as TST (The Soccer Tournament) on their website by clicking here.