EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ghost Town Trail has some new additions and they come in the form of signs. The signs have been put up on bridges along the path to provide awareness to trail users and help them have a sense of direction.

Officials believe that signage gives trail users a better understanding of their surroundings and when an emergency takes place the signs can help give an exact location to first responders.

Signs keep hikers, walkers, bikers, and runners informed and connected while they travel the trail.

“When I was jogging one Sunday morning on the trail, there was a person sitting under the bridge. They looked like they fell and needed help. I knew where I was, but if I was an out-of-towner, I would not know where I was at,” Tom Chernisky, President Commissioner of Cambria County said.

The trail currently has six signs so that people know their exact location on the trail.

Cliff Kitner, the Executive Director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority said that his office received a grant for over 3 million dollars to put up more signs along the trail.

Two more signs will soon be added to the C & I Extension Ghost Town Trail and the Path of the Flood Trail.