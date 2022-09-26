CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In light of the tragic farming accident that took the life of a Potter Township man and his two sons, experts are reminding us of silo’s real and hidden dangers.

“Farming is a very dangerous occupation,” said Chris Houser, assistant director for Penn State Extension Agronomy & Natural Resources Programs. “We just need to be very cautious of everything.”

Silos store feed for livestock, but Houser warned the towering units also hold many risks, including falling from the silo, entrapment, silo fires, and silo gas.

Shortly after they’re filled, natural fermentation creates highly toxic gasses.

The most common gas is nitrogen dioxide which appears as a red, brown haze when highly concentrated, or a gray, white haze in lower concentrations.

“These gasses just flush out the oxygen,” said Houser. “There is no oxygen there for the human body to survive.”

Houser said this year presents higher risks.

“Silo gasses are a bigger deal due to the drought,” said Houser. “The drought allowed that corn to connect those nitrates in a more concentrated feed stock.”

Regardless of external conditions, Houser said these threats can be mitigated.

“There’s a relatively simple solution,” said Houser. “That same blower that puts that sileage up in there, can put fresh air up in there.”

Avoid entering the silo for three weeks after filling and never work alone.

Any exposure to silo gas should be met with medical attention.