CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An early morning car accident has left one dead and one injured in Cambria County.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, crews from the Adams Township Police and Fire Departments and East Hills Ambulance were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident on Weigh Station Road in Adams Township. A car was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, hitting multiple trees before overturning.

The driver, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cambria County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A male passenger was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment. There is no word at this time on his condition.