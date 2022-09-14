BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fair full of family fun and entertainment is underway this week in Blair County.

The Sinking Valley Farm Show at 127 Fairground Road in Tyrone began Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a baked goods auction that will be followed by a live performance by The Band Oz. A dairy show will take place on Thursday Sept. 15 and local favorites, the Steinbeiser’s will play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 begins the weekend festivities with a performance by musical artist Kelly Hyton along with an Elivs Tribute artist who will perform at the main stage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tractor pulls will start early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17 with the tractor trot followed by the Allegheny Mini Tractor Pull. Chicken dinners will be sold from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the vendor and craft show begins at 2 p.m.

A kids pet show will also take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and will be judged by the Williamsburg fair queen. Artist Heather Olson will take the stage as a Patsy Cline Tribute at 4 p.m. and the fair will conclude with an annual auction at 7:30 p.m.

Contests will take place and raffle tickets will be sold every night throughout the fair. Parking and admission is free for whole farm show.

For more information, visit the Sinking Valley Farm Show Facebook page.