CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One ambulance service in Cameron County is looking for volunteers.

Residents from Grove and Gibson Township as well as Driftwood are being reminded of an opportunity to help others.

The Sinnemahoning Ambulance Service is looking for volunteers that can provide ambulance service to residents and campers of the Sinnemahoning State Park.

Training is available and if you’re interested you can contact Lee Oyer at (814) 389-7423 or message them on Facebook.