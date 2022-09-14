JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown community is invited to join in the “Sip, Rock & Duck Drop” event at Peoples Natural Gas Park.

On Sept. 24, the community will gather for a fun day with music, crafters, food trucks and a “Duck Target Drop Raffle” that will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Johnstown Soup Kitchen.

The event beings at 3 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. Tickets can be reserved online for $15.

There will be live entertainment throughout the event by local and Pittsburgh musicians including Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound (4-5:30p.m), Soulful Femme (6- 7:30 p.m.) and The Billy Price Band (8:30-10p.m).

There will also be baskets of chance and a 50/50. For the kids, there will be the Duckling KIDS ZONE.

For more information, visit the Sip, Rock, & Duck Drop Facebook event page.

The 2022 goal is to raise $50,000 so the soup kitchen can get a new roof. The building was installed in 1990 and currently has a “D” rating in terms of viability. The soup kitchen offers 150 daily for no charge. This cost the organization $150,000 annually and this is all in thanks to the donations they’ve received.