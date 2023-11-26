EAST FREEDOM, Pa. (WTAJ) – A house fire that brought out nine fire companies left residents displaced Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called out to Benton Road off of Dunnings Highway in East Freedom just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 26. In total, 10 trucks from volunteer fire companies in Martinsburg, Claysburg, Freedom Township, Allegheny Township, Duncansville and Roaring Spring responded to a second story fire.

WTAJ’s crew on scene said that smoke could be seen coming from the roof and, according to Freedom Township Fire Chief Ron Henry, the residents were able to go inside to retrieve some belongings, but will be staying elsewhere for the time being.

Two units from AMED were on scene but no injuries were reported. Police also responded to help direct traffic.

The cause has not yet been determined but according to Chief Henry, is most likely accidental.