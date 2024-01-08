CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What’s the best thing to do after snow falls? Some skiers and snowboarders have the answer, hitting the slopes.

Tussey Mountain and Blue Knob All Seasons Resort saw a large number of people after the first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Jan. 6.

“Snow always helps drive people out here,” Aaron Weyman, Marketing Director at Tussey Mountain said. “It makes the conditions better and it gets people excited. Around here in Central Pennsylvania, we have to rely on snow-making a lot. So anytime we get natural snowfall like this, it’s just exciting.”

The snow came at a perfect time for Tussey because according to a Facebook post, Sunday was the first time they opened their slopes for the year.

James Turner hit the slopes with his family. He’s been skiing with them for more than 3 years.

“We were here at about 9:30 a.m. We were excited to get our gear, get our passes, and get on the slopes because it’s fresh snow,” Turner said.

Blue Knob All Seasons Resort also took advantage of the weather.

“We’ve had people that have been waiting for this. Trust me; everybody’s been waiting for a nice snowfall for the entire season so far,” Marketing Director, Donna Himes said.

With possible storms in the future, it’ll be more exciting for the resorts because they’ll be able to make more snow with the low temperatures and conditions.