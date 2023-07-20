JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rock groups Skillet and Theory of a Deadman are headed to the 1st Summit Arena @Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown this November.

The bands will be at the 1st Summit on November 18 starting at 7 p.m. They’ll also be joined by St. Asonia.

While tickets are already on sale, you still have a chance for the Meet and Greet experience for both Skillet and Theory of a Deadman, although they’re said to be in “very limited availability.”

Skillet 2023 Meet & Greet Experience

One premium reserved or general admission ticket

Early entry into the venue

Exclusive pre-show meet & greet with Skillet

Personal photograph with Skillet

Limited edition poster, autographed by Skillet

Exclusive Skillet VIP merch item

Commemorative VIP laminate

Merchandise shopping opportunity before general doors

Theory of a Deadman 2023 Meet & Greet Experience

One premium reserved or general admission ticket

Early entry into the venue

Exclusive pre-show meet & greet with Theory

Personal photograph with Theory

Limited edition poster, autographed by Theory

Signed 8×10

Exclusive VIP merch item

Commemorative VIP laminate

Merchandise shopping opportunity before general doors

1st Summit Arena said there are similar “early entry” packages available as well that features many of the above benefits without meeting either band.

For more information and tickets you can click here.