(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list.

Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least 15 pins will be entered to win a $250 gift card. The event will take place between Nov. 26 through Dec. 19. More information can be found on their website.

Over in Hollidaysburg, Blair County, their small shop’s event starts on Friday, Nov. 25. Similar to Bellefonte, customers who purchase a tote bag will be able to collect buttons from participating businesses. If you collect all the buttons you’ll be entered to win the grand prize. For more information check out their Facebook page.

In Ebensburg, Cambria County, if you spend at least $50 at a local business, you will have a chance to win one of six $25 gift cards. This includes small restaurants, salons, etc. However, does not include chains or big box stores. To enter, take a picture of your receipt and send it to dkoss@ebensburgpa.com or to 814-619-6071. More information can be found on Ebensburg’s Facebook page or website.

Also in Cambria County, Visit Johnstown said certain shop owners will be offering personalized services and unique gifts for everyone. This includes, but is not limited to, Classic Elements, Welcome Center, Bougie Hair Care, Ski Den Sports, United Jewelers, George’s Song Shop, Adorned Accessory and Gift Boutique, Peaced Together, Stryking Boutique, and much more. A full list with more information can be found on Visit Johnstown’s website.

In Downtown Clearfield, Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) will be proving free gifts for the merchants to provide to their patrons when you shop locally from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit CRC’s Facebook page.