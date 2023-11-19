EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Shopping small could mean winning big for members of the Ebensburg community.

Small Business Saturday, sponsored by American Express, is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving every year. Shop Small is a movement to encourage consumers to support business found within their own neighborhoods and Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting that message.

This year, the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will promote the imitative to celebrate and support small businesses in their community by sponsoring a “Shop Small Contest”.

Local residents that spend at least $50 on Saturday, Nov. 25 at a small business in Ebensburg will earn an entry to a give away for one of six $25 gift cards to an Ebensburg small business of their choice.

To enter, residents must submit proof of purchase by texting a picture of their receipt to 814-619-6071 or by emailing it to Danea Koss, community development director, at dkoss@ebensburgpa.com.

“We are a community of small businesses and we want to do everything we can to help our small businesses thrive,” Koss said in a press release. “We encourage everyone to support your local community by shopping small in Ebensburg this holiday season and all throughout the year. When you shop small you’re not just supporting a small business, you’re boosting your local economy, supporting local jobs and families and keeping local businesses in business!”

Small business owners interested in taking part in Small Business Saturday are encouraged to download free marketing materials from the Shop Small website.

American Express also supports an online map to make it easier for those interested in supporting the Shop Small movement to find local business in their area and their hours of operation.