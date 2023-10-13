CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Small business owners in and around Clearfield County are being invited to a hands-on workshop to register to conduct business with PennDOT and the Department of General Services.

The “Road to Opportunity” event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 at PennDOT’s District 2 Office at 70 PennDOT Drive in Clearfield. Registration for the workshop begins at 8:30 a.m. and it starts at 9 a.m.

The agenda will feature opportunities for collaboration, discussion, and interaction between PennDOT, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Procurement, and small businesses.

According to PennDOT, attendees will have a better understanding of the procurement process, how to identify, prepare, and respond to bidding opportunities, and share resources to enable small businesses to make informed decisions regarding contracting with the state.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Those who attend are asked to bring a laptop and power cord along with the following documents:

Copies of page one of their federal tax returns, Form 7004 or 4868 (if applicable)

Copy of third-party certification documentation for Small Business, Small Diverse Business, or Veteran Business Enterprise designation.

Small businesses can RSVP online here. Space is limited, so only one person per business can register.