BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–While some businesses were closed Thursday, Dec. 15 due to weather. Others used this snow day to catch up on busy work.

The couple of shops opened on Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg played catch up on aspects such as custom orders, social media, and inventory. These are tasks that don’t receive full attention when customers are around.

Owner of Terra Boutique Paige Padula said she uses these snow days to cater to online sales. She didn’t expect to get as much traffic as a regular workday.

Additionally, she did prep work for the upcoming shopping weekend. This weekend, her store will have a brand new inventory.

“Today, I’m just going to use it as a social media day, cleaning the store, putting new inventory out, and getting ready for the busy weekend. So I’m using it as a get-ready day.”

Terra plans to open both Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 this weekend.