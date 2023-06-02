CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Smithmyer’s Superette is uniquely expanding its business, installing meat vending machines at local businesses.

Owner James Gregg got the idea from exploring other meat shops, specifically, a shop in Seattle, Washington. He wanted to test the idea within the private businesses to see if there was success within that certain demographic.

“This is original to this area cause what I did is when I went for this idea, I did my research,” Gregg said. “So I did a lot of searching to see if anyone else was doing this. If I wanted to do this, I wanted to see if it was successful.”

Gregg said this machine is a first-of-its-kind in the area. It allows him to expand his business without having become a USDA facility.

“We can’t put our product into other stores without being a USDA facility, which we’re not,” Gregg said. “Now, the vending machine I can put my product outside of cause this vending machine acts as a replica of my business. I’m able to do that, which is a big factor in expansion.”

Gregg started the vending machines in two Cambria County businesses, Jennmar in Cresson and McAneny Brothers in Ebensburg. After a two-month trial, Gregg said he saw a return on investment from these locations and thought to expand.

He sells his most popular flavors of beef sticks and jerky. He sees his success through their sales and product turnover. He added how none of his meat expired within the machines. Later on, he looks to add items such as hot dogs or summer sausage.

“Essentially, the business will start as an easy way to get our smoked items out there. Our smoked items are our representation of ourselves and something that can’t be duplicated. We’re very proud of it, and it’s our most growing product is our smoked inventory.”

Another success from this investment includes his new customer base from these stores. Gregg noted how the Jennmar employees use the snacks as a lunch alternative. Those employees then come to the store to get some more products.

“We’ve had a lot of basic new customers because of that reason,” Gregg said. “So there are some McAneny employees, and Jennmar hasn’t been to our store in a while or never been to our store. Try their products, and then we see them in store, so that’s a cool process.”

Gregg said the next step is to install machines in public places, such as hardware stores. He hopes to have at least three more vending machines in Cambria County within the next few months.

These maintenance requests means more jobs are coming for his business. Gregg is looking to add people to help keep up with the demand.

“Us putting these machines in has me hiring more people cause I need to fill them,” Gregg said. “I need someone for transportation. I need someone for packaging. So it all works together.”

Gregg said he hopes to have up to 12 vending machines in Cambria County within the year.